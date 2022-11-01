How to Tame Chrome-ified Wildlife in Fortnite

Fortnite’s latest season brings the Herald quest, which requires you to tame chromified wildlife. This can be intimidating as the wildlife approach you, especially if you are unsure what needs to be done. This guide will give you a step-by-step walkthrough on taming chrom-ified wildlife in Fortnite to complete the Herald quest.

How to Tame Chrome Animals in Fortnite

There are times when wildlife spawn already chrom-ified, but sometimes you are going to have to make them chrome yourself. To do this, you will need a chrome item such as chrome splash, which you will then throw at the wildlife to make them chrom-ified. Once you get that out of the way, you can tame that animal.

Strategy

Once you have ensured the animal is chrome, the easiest way to tame these animals is to jump on them. Wait for the animal to get their attack out of the way and once it does, use the jump button, and your character will land on top, officially taming the animal. You don’t have to stay on top of them either, as they will still be considered tame when you jump off and will run along your side just like a pet.

If you are having trouble successfully jumping on them, you can use meat to lure the animal to come over and stay still. Once the animal starts feeding on the meat on the ground, that is the perfect time to jump on top and tame them in the easiest way possible. The challenge requirement is to tame two animals, which will reward you with Fading Ember Cloak Back Bling, adding some style to your play style.

Congratulations, you can now tame as many animals as you would like. The first time is the hardest, but the more you do it, the more it will become second nature. If you find yourself still struggling, lighten the mood and add some comedy to this quest by obtaining the Pickle Rick Backbling available in-game. Along with The Herald Quest, find out about other updates in the Fortnite 22.30 patch by checking out our guide here.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022