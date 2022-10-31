Fortnite 22.30 Update: Early Patch Notes, Downtime, and Everything We Know

The Fortnite 22.30 update is almost here. With Fortnitemares finally coming to a close, this new update is expected to bring in a lot of new content to the game.

That said, here’s a quick rundown of everything that you will find in the game after the Fortnite 22.30 update has gone live.

Fortnite 22.30 Update Downtime

Prior to every major update in Fortnite, Epic Games brings the Fortnite servers offline. The same is expected to happen with during the 22.30 update as well. The downtime for this update is expected to begin on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 1AM PT / 4AM ET / 8AM GMT.

This update might not be very heavy in terms of content so don’t expect the downtime to go on for too long. Servers should be down for no more than two hours.

New Cosmetics in the Upcoming Update

Based on the information available to us, the Herald skin will finally go live in the game. Like every other additional skin in Fortnite, you will have to complete specific in-game challenges in order to unlock the Herald skin and its associated cosmetics.

Moreover, you will be able to access this skin only if you’ve purchased the Battlepass in Fortnite. Other than that, Epic Games will be adding three new cosmetics in the upcoming Fortnite update. It’s currently unclear what these skins are. there are a lot of “Beloved” skins out there so it’s really hard to put a finger on which one the developers will choose to add.

Bug Fixes in the Next Update

Epic Games does deploy a few bug fixes in each and every update. The Fortnite 22.30 update won’t be any different either. The following bug fixes can be expected with the upcoming update:

Prop movers can’t be reactivated in a round in Fortnite Creative.

Players experience invisible collision present around a reboot card.

The head on the Erisa outfit with a helmet variant will appear black.

Vehicle UI sometimes doesn’t switch back to normal UI after exiting the vehicle.

After players sprint, slide, and continue sprinting their tactical sprint UI does not accurately represent their remaining stamina.

These are all that we have for the Fortnite 22.30 update early patch notes. We’ll have more information on all the changes in the game once the update goes live tomorrow. Till then, try and wrap up all the Fortnitemares 2022 quests that you can. Not only that, here are some of the best Fortintemares Creative Islands as well. And finally, here’s where you can find the Knowby cabin in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022