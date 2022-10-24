6 Best Fortnitemares Island Designs

While the Fortnite Battle Royale gets outfitted with Halloween quests and decorations, Fortnitemares has many island designs worth checking out. There are six unique Fortnitemare island designs that you and your friends can play to enjoy the Halloween spirit. Here are the six best Fortnitemares island designs in Fortnite.

Best Fortnitemares Island Designs

As mentioned previously, there are some great Fortnitenamre Island Designs, but we have picked out six stand-out island designs for you to try out. There is a little bit of everything, so feel free to try them all. While none of these games will make progress towards the free Fortnitemares cosmetics, they are definitely fun.

Zombie War

The first Fortnitemares island design worth checking out if you want to maximize your Halloween fun is Zombie War. This is a classic Zombies game mode that is extremely well done. There are infinite rounds and the goal is to survive. As you kill the hordes of zombies that march toward you, you’ll earn points that you can spend to upgrade and buy new guns.

Island Code: 7044-2543-9285

Midnight Props

If you are a fan of prop hunt, you’ll love this spooky edition of the classic game. Prop hunt is hilariously fun. This version of prop hunt perfectly captures the spooks and scares of Halloween. Whether you are hiding as a prop or hunting as an infected, you’ll have a blast.

Island Code: 9674-9976-2727

Ghost Town Gun Game

Gun game is a free-for-all mode where every weapon is one shot one kill and you need to be the first to cycle through all of the guns to win. In Ghost Town Gun Game, the map is Halloween-ed out and you’ll need to be extra careful so as to not get stabbed in the back.

Island Code: 2139-1880-5119

Haunted Theme Park

If you want a break from all the shooting and scaring, this Hunated Theme Park Fortnitemares island design is a great place to visit. Of course, there are still plenty of frights and fights to be had, but you can break up what you choose to do between seven different game modes. Enjoy this creepy, haunted amusement park.

Island Code: 9901-3886-9805

Howling Hills Race

Who wouldn’t want to ride through the night on the back of a werewolf? In Howling Hill Race, you get to do just that. This game mode is for solo players or up to six friends. Everybody gets a wolf and the first to the finish is the winner. Feel the wind rip through your hair as you bound through a cold October night on wolfback.

Island Code: 9763-6126-4873

Evil Awaits: Haunted Escape

Last but not least, if you really want a fright, play this Fortnitemares escape room called Evil Awaits: Haunted Escape. Whether you go it alone or with a couple of friends, you’ll need to figure out how to escape from a haunted building, school, graveyard, and more.

Island Code: 7962-7507-1539

Whatever Fortnitemares island design you choose, you can’t go wrong with any on this list. Whether you are a fan of gun game, prop hunt, escape rooms, or theme parks, there is a Fortnitemares island design for you to check out. Enjoy your time and happy Halloween!

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.