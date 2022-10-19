Where to Find the Knowby Cabin in Fortnite?

The Knowby Cabin in Fortnite further goes on to solidify the fact that we might soon see an Ash Williams Fortnite skin. Although data miners have confirmed that a skin is indeed on the cards, the release date for the same is still under wraps.

However, Ash Williams can be found on the island itself. In fact, the Knowby Cabin in Fortnite is actually a part of the collaboration with Evil Dead. But where is it located on the island?

Knowby Cabin Fortnite Location

Epic Games added the Knowby Cabin in Fortnite along with all the other Halloween-themed items with the Fortnitemares update. To get to this cabin, all you need to do is land at the Reality Tree POI, and then travel west. You will find the Knowby Cabin nestled comfortably between The Scratchpad and Groovy Grove. If you still have trouble locating it, here’s a map with an approximate location of this place.

Ideally, the best way to find this place would be by landing at the Reality Tree and then moving towards the shoreline. When you come close to the cabin, your screen should turn comparatively darker. There’s also mist around this cabin, so you could use these two incidents as markers to help you locate the cabin.

Once you’ve found the cabin, make sure to loot all the chests you find here, because there’s a challenge associated with it. You will have to loot a total of 5 chests at three different locations. Since the Knowby Cabin in Fortnite is one of them, you might want to make the most of it. You can complete the entire challenge by looting all five chests here, provided 5 chests spawn here to begin with. If you can’t find all five here, you can choose to make your way to either Grims Gables or the Reality Tree itself to complete the challenge.

These challenges are related to the Fortnitemares 2022 free rewards. There are a total of three rewards that you can get, each with a specific challenge completion milestone of its own! Just for the Halloween event, Mr. Meeseeks and Princess Summer can be found in the Item Shop, so now’s the time to bag these skins if you really want them. If you’re in the mood for some trick or treat, here’s where you can find some candy in Fortnite. For more interesting guides on the game, check out our dedicated Fortnite Guides page.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.