Free Rewards in Fortnitemares 2022 and How to Get Them

Epic Games has always handed out some free rewards during an event in Fortnite. The Halloween event isn’t any different because you can get up to three different free rewards in Fortnitemares 2022 just by playing the game.

These rewards are usually cosmetic in nature and can be acquired by completing certain quests tied to the event. Most of these free rewards are time-gated, meaning you will have to complete a specific set of challenges within a specific amount of time in order to get these rewards in-game. Having said that, here’s a list of all the free rewards in Fortnitemares 2022.

How to get all the free rewards in Fortnitemares 2022?

There are three free rewards in Fortnitemares 2022, as mentioned in the official blogpost by Epic Games. These rewards, just like most event-based free rewards are tied to event-specific quests that you will come across in the game. As per the post, you will come across two new event-specific quests in the game for the entire duration of the Fortnitemares 2022 event. Going by that description, there are a total of 28 quests that you will be able to complete since the event lasts for 14 days.

That said, here are the rewards and their associated milestones:

According to popular data miner Hypex, there is also a free skin that Epic Games will be handing out during the Fortnitemares 2022 event. This was apparently mentioned in the Italian Epic Games blogpost, but it’s currently unclear on how to get this item. If it’s associated with the rewards mentioned above, then you might be able to pick it up if you complete all 28 challenges during the event.

These are all the free rewards in Fortnitemares 2022. The Fortnite downtime for today has ended, but if you’re having trouble logging in, then wait for a few hours before you try again. With the Halloween event officially starting today, here are a few Halloween skins that you could try. Epic Games has also added a new Mythic weapon to the game exclusively for this event, and it’s worth checking out as well.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.