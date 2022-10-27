How-to-Complete-Fortnite-Escape-Rooms-Quests

So far, the Fortnitemares event has provided players with many exciting challenges and rewards, ranging from destroying haunted household furniture to challenging the Inkquisitor boss. It doesn’t stop there, as it turns out there are optional quests players can play to earn more spooky rewards, namely the Fortnite Escape Rooms quests. Surprisingly, these quests don’t involve any Escape Rooms, which may confuse some people. So, here’s a guide on how to complete the Fortnite Escape Rooms quests.

How to Unlock and Complete Fortnite Escape Rooms Quests

When you enter the game, you may notice that these quests are nowhere to be found. This is because, unlike regular quests, the Fortnite Escape Rooms quests must be activated through a link first. To do that, you can visit the Fortnitemares Escape Rooms website and link your account. Once you have successfully connected your account, you can track your progress on the website by hitting the “Check My Stats” button.

This event will be available until November 1, 2022, at 1:59 AM ET, the same day Fortnitemares ends. That leaves us only a few days to complete the quests, but no need to worry as they are pretty simple. Here is the list of all the quests and rewards, along with some tips on how to complete them:

Room 1 tasks:

Catch 30 fish

Eliminate 10 opponents

Finish a match in the Top Ten three times

Room 2 tasks:

Place Top Five ten times

Room 3 tasks:

Survive 30 storm phases

Room 4 tasks:

Eliminate 40 opponents

Remember that, unlike the Fortnite Paradise Discord challenges, these quests don’t have to be done in order. That means you can jump into a match and try your best to complete as many of them as possible.

Catching fish and eliminating opponents are pretty straightforward. Still, if you’re having trouble doing so, we recommend heading to Herald’s Sanctum, where you will find many barrels you can break to get a fishing rod. Afterward, you can loot the area and eliminate whoever’s around, then proceed to find a fishing spot nearby.

To get more eliminations, a hot spot that you can head to is Rocky Reels. Alternatively, Tilted Towers is a solid option since it’s one of the popular places to loot. You can play safely or pick up a Pumpkin Launcher to get more eliminations. Lastly, to finish a match in Top Three and Top Five, as well as survive storm phases, we recommend you to play with a friend or squad. The more people in your team, the easier you’ll be able to survive for a long time.

Upon completing the quests, you will be rewarded the Spoooooky in-game emote, 20,000 XP, OctoEye in-game spray, and the Niterave in-game wrap. Good luck and have a great Halloween!

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.