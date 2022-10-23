How-to-Find-and-Destroy-Haunted-Household-Furniture-in-Fortnite

Fortnitemares is underway, and while previous events had players completing an array of quests like destroying decorations, it seems a new haunt has infected the map this year, and furniture items are becoming possessed. Due to this, one of the missions Fortnite players have to take on is locating and destroying Haunted Furniture in return for another reward from the event. Unfortunately, given how expansive the map is, it’s pretty hard to pinpoint exactly where you’ll be able to come across these items. So read on to find out where you can find some Haunted Furniture and how to destroy it.

How to Find Haunted Furniture in Fortnite

The best place to look for Haunted Furniture is in residential areas, so any location on the map is dominated by buildings. Places like Grim Gables and Greasy Grove are filled with buildings to explore and offer the highest chances of finding Haunted Furniture to destroy. If you are heading into a match with the sole intention of locating and destroying furniture, the best places to drop in would be around these two locations.

How to Destroy Haunted Furniture in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a piece of Haunted Furniture, you’ll be able to destroy it with a few methods. You can either hit it with your pickaxe until it breaks, similar to how you would also destroy something you have created. However, you can also use any weapon you may have picked up during the match. Within the homes, you may come across a chest filled with weapons to make the process much quicker.

You’ll know when you successfully destroy a piece of haunted furniture, as a ghostly cloud will leave them once they have been broken. Additionally, before damaging it, you may see the piece of furniture levitating. These features will be a solid telltale sign that you are one step closer to completing the mission to destroy these furniture items.

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.