AttaPoll Free Fortnite V-Bucks — Is It a Scam?

If you’ve found yourself scrolling through TikTok recently, you may have stumbled upon videos claiming that Epic Games, Fortnite‘s publisher, has teamed up with the survey company AttaPoll to provide players with free V-Bucks as compensation for its recent FTC lawsuit.

These TikTok videos often receive thousands of likes and claim that using a particular referral code in the AttaPoll app will grant the user free V-Bucks. Some videos even suggest that players can receive exclusive cosmetics. The majority of these videos contain “screenshots” of tweets that appear as legitimate statements from Fortnite’s Twitter account.

While this apparent offer may be tempting —especially for those excited to purchase their favorite skin or the current Season’s Battle Pass — is the claim that you can earn free V-Bucks in this alleged partnership true?

Is the AttaPoll Fortnite Collaboration a Scam?

Anybody that has taken time to read the actual contents of these “tweets” will soon realize that this Fortnite TikTok trend is a scam. While AttaPoll itself is a legitimate business, no such partnership exists — or has ever existed — with Epic Games. These videos are produced for the sole purpose of misleading the viewer so that the creator can benefit from the use of their AttaPoll referral code. The tweets featured in these videos are non-existent and entirely fabricated by their uploaders.

AttaPoll and Epic Games have no direct involvement with this scam. The referral terms on AttaPoll’s website denounce the use of false information to promote referral codes, claiming that “using misleading information or false advertising about the app or the referral program will result in the removal of any incentives [they] may have been awarded.”

The AttaPoll application itself can be used to earn a small amount of money by completing surveys that can be used to redeem gift cards for various outlets and digital currency, including Fortnite’s V-Bucks. However, AttaPoll itself supplies these and has no direct affiliation with Epic Games.

How to Earn Free V-Bucks

Currently, the only official way to receive free V-Bucks in Fortnite is via the Battle Pass, which still requires an initial purchase of 950 V-Bucks. Those that purchased Fortnite: Save The World prior to June 29, 2020, can also earn V-Bucks via the game’s daily quests and occasional “V-Buck missions.”

Our Fortnite Guides may be handy for those looking to quickly advance the Battle Pass and save up those precious V-Bucks.

We reached out to Epic Games for comment but have yet to receive a response at the time of publication. If and when we do, this article will be updated accordingly.

Fortnite is available to play for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023