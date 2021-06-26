Loki is coming to Fortnite as a part of the Fortnite Crew membership, joining a long list of other Marvel skins in Epic Games’ mega-popular battle royale game. The God of Mischief was first teased in a loading screen in May, and now he’s officially coming to the game in July. The Loki TV show is currently underway on Disney+ and will be nearing its conclusion when the skin releases, so the timing is perfect. Here’s how to get Loki in Fortnite.

How to Get Loki in Fortnite

Loki will be available for all Fortnite Crew subscribers throughout July 2021. New Fortnite Crew packs are typically released the evening before the month begins, so Loki will likely be released on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET.

The Fortnite Crew membership costs $11.99 each month and includes a monthly pack containing special items, a monthly allowance of V-Bucks, and the full Battle Pass for the current season. It’s a great value if you play the game regularly, especially because you get a lot of V-Bucks every month and the Battle Pass as an added bonus when a new season starts. To recap, here’s how you can get the Loki skin in Fortnite.

Log into Fortnite at any time during July 2021. If you have an active Fortnite Crew subscription, Loki will automatically be added to your Locker.

It really is that simple. If Loki doesn’t appear when you log in, then you can try a couple of things. First, make sure you’re playing Fortnite on your primary device where you purchased the membership. Once you redeem the skin on that platform, you’ll be able to use it anywhere. Also, verify that you have an active Fortnite Crew subscription by navigating to the Fortnite Crew tab of the main menu. If you’ve done all these things, then Loki will be added to your Locker once July rolls around.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.