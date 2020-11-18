Fortnite – How to Get The Last Laugh Bundle

The Last Laugh bundle is available now in Fortnite, containing a trio of new skins and some additional V-Bucks to spend in the Item Shop. Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex are the three new skins that headline The Last Laugh bundle, and each of them comes with their own harvesting tools and back blings. There’s a lot of content in this bundle, and it’s one of the most highly sought after Fortnite bundles of all time. It’s technically out now, but there are some things to keep in mind if you’re looking to get the Joker skin and the other content in this bundle as soon as possible.

How to Get The Last Laugh Bundle

The Last Laugh bundle is currently available for purchase in brick and mortar stores. It’s priced at $30, and you can buy it for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The PlayStation codes work PS4 and PS5, and the Xbox codes work on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. There are no physical bundles for PC and mobile players, so they will have to wait until the bundle becomes available for purchase digitally.

The digital (Item shop) version of the "Last Laugh Bundle Pack" won't be available until December, but you can still buy the physical one (Keys). — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 17, 2020

The digital version of The Last Laugh bundle will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop in December. It’s unclear why the digital version of the bundle was delayed, but you can still order a physical copy and redeem the download code that comes inside the box if you want the new skins and items as soon as possible. There are also various sites selling the download codes from the physical version online, so you should be able to find a code for a fair price if you look hard enough.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices. The Last Laugh Bundle can be purchased physically as of today, but digital purchases will not be available until December