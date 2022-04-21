Fortnite: How to Get the Secret Sledge Pickaxe for Free

In the world of Fortnite, you’ll want to look good while taking out your opponents, so any chance to get a free item is worth your time. As you make your way around the map, you’ll need to be ready to take people down, so having a good Harvesting Tool is key, and the fact that you can get one for free by completing a few small tasks means that everybody can earn it. You do not need the Battle Pass to be able to obtain this item, either.

But, what exactly is it, and how do you get your hands on it? Follow along with our helpful guide, and we will walk you through the steps that you need to take to get your hands on the Secret Sledge Pickaxe for free!

Fortnite – How To Get Secret Sledge Pickaxe

To get your hands on the Secret Sledge Pickaxe, you’ll just need to help The Origin with a few different quests in the Zero Build Mode. There are Four Quests that you’ll need to help out with, with the first quest starting on April 22nd.

The Four Quests and the Days they start and end can be found below:

First Quest: April 22 at 8 am CT, ending April 26 at 7:59 am CT

Second Quest: April 26 at 8 am CT, ending April 28 at 7:59 am CT

Third Quest: April 28 at 8 am CT, ending April 30 at 7:59 am CT

Fourth Quest: April 30 at 8 am CT, ending May 2 at 7:59 am CT

Once you speak to The Origin, who you can find on the map, you’ll be tasked to take on a variety of different quests for them, and upon completion of the fourth and final quest, you’ll unlock the Secret Sledge Pickaxe. Those that have been playing will notice that this is a reskin of the Sledge Pickaxe that came out with the John Wick set, but a free item can never be frowned upon.

If you’re looking to find out where to get to The Origin, we have a helpful map that details where you’ll be able to track down the NPCs that are roaming along on the map, as well as what they may offer to you. We cover many different topics in the world of Fortnite, so be sure to check out our handy Fortnite guides, as well!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.