Sink Baskets at the NBA 75 All-Star Creative Hub are a set of newly dropped quests in Fortnite Creative Hub. Epic Games has partnered with the iconic sports association to glorify the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season and NBA All-Star 2022. The event has brought some new skins to the game and you can even vote for your favorite NBA-themed Emote, which you would like to see in the game. Epic has even added a bunch of quests requiring you to sink baskets at the All-Star Hub, which when completed will reward you with XP and the High Hoops Spray. Here’s how you can sink baskets at the NBA 75 All-Star Creative Hub in Fortnite.

Fortnite: How to Sink Baskets at the NBA 75 All-Star Creative Hub

First, you will need to access the Fortnite NBA 75 All-Star Quests in the new Creative Hub and select the proper mode to join. Here’s how you can do this:

Select ‘Choose‘ from the Fortnite lobby screen Scroll down to the ‘By Epic’ section Select ‘Creative’ and jump into a match

Joining a match will directly take you to the NBA-themed Creative Hub. Once inside, you can now start with sinking baskets. Below are all the Fortnite NBA All-Star 75 Quests and their respective rewards:

Sink 9 Baskets at the NBA 75 All-Star Hub (18000 XP) Sink 9 Baskets at the NBA 75 All-Star Hub (High Hoops Spray) Sink 9 Baskets at the NBA 75 All-Star Hub (18000 XP)

Now, to complete the Fortnite NBA 75 All-Star Quests, simply head over to any rack of basketballs and pick one of them by interacting with them. Remember that you can only carry one basketball at any given time. Throwing a basketball is similar to throwing a grenade in Fortnite. All you need to do is aim at the hoop and throw the ball. However, you will need to time your throws and wait for the right moment as the throwing angle will keep changing. So accuracy is the key.

If the ball is tossed into the hoop correctly, the mark will turn green. Complete all the quests i.e.sink a total of 27 baskets and you will get the High Hoops Spray. It should be available when you return to the main Fortnite menu screen and can be equipped from there. The Fortnite NBA All-Star 75 will be live until 10 AM ET on February 23, 2022, so make sure to complete all the quests to get the Spray. The Hub also has photo booths and lounge areas to relax and spend some free time with your online friends.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

