Fortnite – How to Video Chat With Houseparty

Video chat has come to Fortnite courtesy of an app called Houseparty, letting you see your friends’ faces in-game instead of using plain old voice chat. Fortnite video chat requires the use of an external app, but the app is free to download and there are even some added benefits to creating an account. Here’s how to video chat in Fortnite.

How to Video Chat in Fortnite Using Houseparty

To video chat in Fortnite, you need to download the Houseparty app. It’s available for free on iOS and Android devices. Once the app is installed, you will need to create a free account and then link your Houseparty account to your Epic Games account. Successfully linking your accounts will unlock video chat functionality in Fortnite, and it will also earn you the Rainbow Fog Wrap.

Once your accounts are linked, follow these steps to use video chat in Fortnite.

Open Houseparty on your mobile device. Connect to Fortnite by selecting the TV icon. Start Fortnite on PC or PlayStation. Video chat will be enabled automatically in-game.

Video chat is currently only available on PC and PlayStation consoles, although Xbox and Nintendo Switch support is likely to come sometime in the future. In-game, your friends’ video feeds will appear on the left side of the screen. Each person will have a different colored virtual background, and people can come and go as they please by joining or leaving the Houseparty room in the app.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices. For more information on Fortnite video chat, visit the official Fortnite site.