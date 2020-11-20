Fortnite – How to Get Rainbow Fog Wrap

Fortnite is getting video chat functionality via an app called Houseparty, and linking your accounts gets you the free Rainbow Fog Wrap. If you can’t download the Houseparty app or don’t have a compatible device, however, there is another way to get the wrap. Here’s how to link your Houseparty and Epic Games account to get the Rainbow Fog Wrap in Fortnite.

How to Link Your Houseparty and Epic Games Account

To link your Houseparty and Epic Games account, follow these steps.

Download the Houseparty app. Create an account or log in. Navigate to the tab with the Fortnite icon. Select “Connect” and follow the provided instructions.

Creating an account is free, but you will need an iOS or Android device to install the app. Account linking between Houseparty and Epic Games is still a new feature and many people are likely going to be flooding the service now that it is connected to Fortnite, but things should clear up in a day or two if you’re having trouble getting it to work.

It’s live! Now you can video chat with friends in Fortnite with @Houseparty! Link your Epic and Houseparty accounts to get started! Watch the video below for more info. pic.twitter.com/Y9XvDYXovo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 20, 2020

How to Get the Rainbow Fog Wrap

After successfully linking your Houseparty and Epic Games account, the Rainbow Fog Wrap will be available the next time you log into Fortnite. If you cannot link your accounts, there is another way to get the wrap. Anyone who plays five matches of Fortnite with friends between November 20 and November 26 will receive the wrap by December 4, 2020. Either method will reward the wrap, so you don’t have to create a Houseparty account if you don’t want to.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices. For more information on Fortnite and Houseparty connections, visit the official Epic Games site.

- This article was updated on:November 19th, 2020