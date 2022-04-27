Fortnite IO Forces Locations: How to Steal IO Credentials

With the many quests laid out weekly in Fortnite, players will always have something new to do, specifically those looking to finish the current season’s Battle Pass. This week, there are tasks like setting up Recon Cameras to gain further knowledge about the Doomsday Device from the IO. Conveniently, we have another quest this week regarding the locations of the IO Forces and stealing their credentials in Fortnite. Here are some reliable locations to find them.

Fortnite IO Forces Locations

Luckily, in Chapter 3 Season 2 of the game, IO Forces are quite common to find in most of the named locations. However, if you want a reliable place where you can find them, try heading towards The Fortress.

This area can be found north of Tilted Towers across the lake. It’s right off the snowy area from the northwest part of the map. You can’t miss it since there’s just a giant transportation vehicle with a tank inside and, you guessed it, IO Forces patrolling the area.

How to Steal IO Credentials

To steal the IO Credentials, you simply have to down any of the IO Guards. They are the AI-controlled NPCs who will shoot at you if you are in their line of sight. When you down a guard, they’ll drop the item you’re looking for.

When you pick up a Credential, The Imagined will talk to you via wireless comms. She’ll tell you to bring it back to her.

You only need to pick up one Credential card, eliminating any sort of grind given the wording. Just bring that picked-up item and deliver it to a white pillar at the Joneses area. Despite what The Imagined said, do not worry about having to do it in the same match or getting eliminated. Once the item is in your inventory, you can deliver it in your next match, especially if the storm is not in your favor to be able to do it in one fell swoop.

Fortnite is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.