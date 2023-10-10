Fortnite Jack Skellington Skin: Release Date, Price, and Bundle Contents

Image: Epic Games

Fortnitemares is back in Fortnite, and this year’s Halloween event brings a ton of spooky collaborations to the game. In addition to Michael Myers and Alan Wake, Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is coming to the island with his own special bundle. Jack Skellington is one of the coolest skins to hit Fortnite so far, staying true to the film’s art style while fitting in with the rest of the Fortnite cast. Plus, he comes with an alternate Santa style and other cosmetics to sweeten the deal. Here’s what you need to know about The Nightmare Before Christmas Fortnite bundle.

Fortnite Jack Skellington Bundle Release Date

Jack Skellington will be released in the Fortnite Item Shop sometime during Fortnitemares 2023. The event is currently live and will run for a month, ending on November 3, 2023, at 2 AM ET. Since there are other collabs and original skins releasing during Fortnitemares, they’ll likely be slowly rolled out one by one as the event progresses.

The “Pumpkin King” Set items are on their way — look out for the Jack Skellington Outfit in the Item Shop later in Fortnitemares 2023! This Outfit includes the Santa Jack alt Style. pic.twitter.com/pKClPqDoLh — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 10, 2023

Fortnite Jack Skellington Skin Price

The Jack Skellington bundle will cost 2400 V-Bucks, keeping in line with other collaboration skins released in the past. You can purchase 2400 V-Bucks for $20 USD. Buying the bundle gets you everything included in the Pumpkin King set, not just the Jack Skellington skin, so there’s a bunch of other stuff to look forward to.

Related: The Rarest Fortnite Skins (2023)

Everything Included in The Nightmare Before Christmas Bundle

The Nightmare Before Christmas Fortnite bundle will include the following items:

Jack Skellington Outfit

Santa Jack Style

Zero Back Bling

Peppermint Parasol Pickaxe

Jack’s Sled Glider

Jack’s Scary Face Emote

Lock, Shock, and Barrel’s Tub Emote

Image: Epic Games

The Jack’s Scary Face Emote is built into the outfit, so you won’t be able to use it with any other skins. The Lock, Shock, and Barrel’s Tub Emote isn’t built in, however, so you can use that with any other Fortnite skin in your locker, including the new Michael Myers and Alan Wake skins released during Fortnitemares 2023 alongside Jack Skellington. It also featured the “This is Halloween” music from the film!

The encrypted "Lock, Shock and Barrel's Tub Emote" which is part of the Nightmare Before Christmas uses the "This is Halloween" music for the emotes audio.



The emote is also traversal.



Thanks @GMatrixGames for the help getting the audio! pic.twitter.com/ArmJodwjsF — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 10, 2023

Fortnitemares 2023 will last for the entire month of October, and there’s way more than just new skins to enjoy. New quests will be rolled out over time throughout Fortnitemares, and spooky new weapons like the Wood Stake Shotgun and Thorne’s Vampiric Blade can be found across the island during the event. The Horde Rush mode is also back for a limited time, bringing back Cube Monsters and co-op survival gameplay.

- This article was updated on October 10th, 2023