Fortnite Michael Myers Skin: Release Date, Price, and Halloween Bundle Contents

Fortnite’s Halloween event, Fortnitemares, is here and some bundles of scary characters come with it. Michael Myers is one of them, the famous killer from the Halloween franchise. This guide will discuss everything we know regarding the Fortnite Michael Myers bundle, including price, release date, and everything included.

Fornite Michael Myers Skin Bundle Release Date

At the time of writing, there is no official release date for the Michael Myers bundle in Fortnite. That said, we know that Fortnitemares was released on October 10, 2023, and will run until after the end of the Halloween season. Fortnitemares 2022 ran until November 1, 2022, so the prediction is that the Michael Myers bundle will drop before November 1, 2023.

Fortnite Michael Myers Skin Bundle Price

Epic Games has not announced an official price for the Michael Myers bundle in Fortnite. Still, considering these crossovers are for such famous characters, you should expect to pay around 2400 V-bucks. 2400 V-bucks equals $19.99 US dollars.

Everything Included in the Michael Myers Skin Bundle

While there is no list of everything included in the Michael Myers bundle, some information has been shown across the internet. For example, in the tweet below from a reliable leaker, you can glimpse a new emote of Michael Myers playing the famous Halloween music on a keyboard while he holds a knife.

Another tweet shows a glimpse of the new pickaxe that comes in the bundle, with a satisfying slashing sound. Check it out below.

And then, of course, you can expect a Michael Myers skin, where you can hunt down your opponents as the famous killer. In the videos above, he wears his classic mask that will for sure make your opponents afraid of you as you go in for the kill.

If you are interested in the Michael Myers bundle for Fortnite, feel free to check out the official announcement trailer below!

There’s no better way to celebrate Halloween than with the characters shown!

- This article was updated on October 10th, 2023