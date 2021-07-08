Fortnite Payphone Locations: Where to Get Slone’s Orders from a Payphone

Some Legendary quests in Fortnite Season 7 require players to get Slone’s orders from a payphone, and we’ve got the locations of each payphone on the island to help everyone out. The alien invasion has progressed even further since last week’s abduction of Farmer Steel, so now players will see an increased number of alien parasites, new NPCs on the island, and an entirely new POI. Here’s where to get Slone’s orders from a payphone to kick off the Week 5 Legendary quest chain in Fortnite.

Fortnite Payphone Locations

Payphones can be found all over the Fortnite map. There are 15 payphones in total, and they can be found around the island’s major named locations and other POIs. Here’s a map of all the payphone locations.

Payphones are almost always found near bus stops. Here’s a list of where you can find all 15 of them.

On the eastern side of Believer Beach In the southwestern corner of Pleasant Park On the road leading south out of Craggy Cliffs To the west of the satellite station near Craggy Cliffs On the road northwest of Steamy Stacks On the road leading south out of Steamy Stacks To the south of Steel Farm On the road leading north out of Lazy Lake In the southeastern corner of Retail Row On the road leading east out of Catty Corner Near the Yellow Steel Bridge between Misty Meadows and Catty Corner On the west side of Misty Meadows At the Hydro 16 dam Near the bridge leading north out of Slurpy Swamp Near the Viking ship at Holly Hatchery

Once you get near a payphone, it will automatically begin to ring. Just walk up to it and read all of the dialogue to complete this quest. Slone is showing an increased interest in the alien invaders, and this week’s quests are all about greeting our new extraterrestrial visitors and learning more about them.

This quest only gives a party 15,000 XP upon completion, but the rest of the quests will reward the normal amount of XP that you’d expect for Legendary challenges. With this quest out of the way, your next task will be to interact with a CB radio.

