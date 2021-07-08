Fortnite CB Radio Location: Where to Interact with a CB Radio

The second Week 5 Legendary quest for Fortnite Season 7 requires you to find and interact with a CB Radio. After getting Slone’s orders from a payphone, your next task is to track down this radio. It’s somewhere in Believer Beach, but it’s not too hard to find. As long as you don’t get attacked by other players, you should be able to complete this challenge in a matter of seconds. Here’s where to find the CB Radio in Fortnite.

Fortnite CB Radio Location

The CB Radio is located in Believer Beach on the eastern side of the beach by the pool. It’s hidden in the corner where the sand meets the concrete wall. It’s also sitting out in the open on a table, so it’s pretty hard to miss if you’re in the right place. Another CB Radio can also be found on the western side of Believer Beach by a campfire, but you only need to interact with one of them to complete this challenge.

When you interact with the radio, a message will begin to play, but you don’t need to listen to it to complete this quest. As soon as you interact with the radio, you’ll be finished with the challenge and earn 30,000 XP for the Season 7 Battle Pass.

With this challenge out of the way, you can continue with the Week 5 Legendary quests and place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery. Holly Hatchery is a new named location on the map that replaces Holly Hedges, but it’s still largely the same as before. There’s just a giant zero-gravity field in the center of the area now. The next challenge is fairly straightforward though, so you shouldn’t have too hard of a time getting it done.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:July 8th, 2021