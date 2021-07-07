Fortnite Welcome Gifts Locations: Where to Place Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery

The Week 5 Legendary quests are here for Fortnite Season 7, and a new challenge requires you to place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery. Holly Hatchery is the new name for Holly Hedges, which has now been partly taken over by the aliens. The location’s layout remains largely the same, but the central building is now surrounded by a zero-gravity field and has been overrun by glowing alien plants. This quest comes after interacting with a CB Radio, making it the third Legendary challenge this week. Here’s where to place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery.

Where to Place Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery

There are 8 spots to place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery, but you only need to place 2 of them to complete the quest. You’re looking for small blue gift baskets that are usually located on the ground in front of houses. Here’s a map of all 8 welcome gift locations.

Here are all the Fortnite welcome gift locations in Holly Hatchery:

In front of the giant tree in the northwest corner In the backyard of the western house Near the front door of the western house In the park on the north side In the backyard of the northeastern house by the dog house By the front door of the northeastern house In front of the southern house Next to the southwestern gate leading to the zero-gravity field

To get this quest done as easily as possible, we recommend visiting one of the houses that has welcome gift spots in the front and back. You only need to place 2 of them to finish this challenge, and many of the locations are in close proximity to one another, so it shouldn’t take too long to wrap this quest up. That’s all you need to know about placing welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery. When this quest is over, you’ll receive 30,000 XP.

For the next quest, you need to deploy Alien Nanites. This is easier said than done though, because this is a new item and it’s pretty rare. Some players have also reported that the challenge isn’t working properly sometimes, so you could run into issues.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

