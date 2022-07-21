Fortnite Refer-a-Friend: How to Get the Free Xander Skin

The refer-a-friend campaign in Fortnite is designed to get friends involved in the free-to-play battle royale game. You can earn this new skin by playing with friends who have not played the game in forever, as the news section of the game explains. Given the game’s age, it might be difficult to sell old players who have grown tired of the game on the idea that now it’s perfect and ready to play like the old times. But, if you do find someone who will play with you, you’ll be able to get a free skin, something very rare in a game where its entire payment model is surrounded by aesthetics and accessories. Here is how to get the free Xander skin in Fortnite.

How to Get the Free Xander Skin

Right now, you have the perfect opportunity to get an old Fortnite player back in the game as the refer-a-friend campaign is currently ongoing.

The campaign runs from now until 11:59 PST on January 10, 2023, or 02:59 EST / 07:59 GMT / 08:59 CET on January 11, 2023, so you have just a little time to make a solid pitch to your pal to come back to Fortnite. As long as you sign up by this date, you and your buddies have until 11:59 PST on February 19, 2023 or 02:59 EST / 07:59 GMT / 08:59 CET on February 20, 2023 to complete the challenges necessary to earn the free skin and accessories.

How to Refer a Friend in Fortnite

First, you will need to enable your Epic Games Store account on the official Fortnite Refer A Friend website. Then, hook your friends up to the game by using the Add a Friend or Share Invite buttons on the next page once you have logged in. After that, your friends must play no less than two hours in “a core Fortnite Battle Royale or Zero Build game playlist in the last 30 days.”

Every Reward You Earn by Referring a Friend in Fortnite

Xander Spray – create a connection by adding a Fortnite friend

– create a connection by adding a Fortnite friend Xander Wrap – play one game in Fortnite with your referee

– play one game in Fortnite with your referee Xander Back Bling – place in the top 10 six times with your referee

– place in the top 10 six times with your referee Xander Pickaxe – eliminate 45 opponents with your referee

– eliminate 45 opponents with your referee Xander Outfit – both you and your referee need to gain 60 levels in any Battle Pass

Every Challenge to Complete During Refer-a-Friend Campaign

Every challenge during the Refer-a-Friend campaign requires players to play together in Battle Royale or Zero Build modes in Duos, Trios, or Squads. You cannot complete these challenges in Solos or any active LTM.

Fortnite is available now and playable for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.