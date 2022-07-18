Fortnite Summer Event 2022: Start Date, Skins, Challenges, and Everything We Know

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been out for a month and we have been Vibin’ accordingly. With Summer at its peak, Epic Games is planning a summer event to go along with the Vibin’ theme. This summer event in Fortnite will be called No Sweat. Here is everything we know about the new summer event in Fortnite.

Fortnite Summer Event 2022 Start Date

Though it hasn’t been confirmed by Epic Games yet, leakers are sure that the No Sweat summer event in Fortnite is coming on July 19 or July 21. There will also be a new update with this event. The No Sweat Summer Event in Fortnite means a break from sweaty rounds. I mean it, don’t get too sweaty!

Fortnite Summer Event 2022 Skins

The No Sweat summer event in Fortnite is looking to bring back summer-themed skins. We aren’t sure exactly what skins are coming with the Fortnite summer event, but we will definitely keep you up to date. We do know most of the challenges and rewards for the No Sweat summer event.

Fortnite Summer Event 2022 Challenges and Rewards

As mentioned previously, we have an entire article dedicated to helping you crack all of the No Sweat challenges, but here is a refresher on what you can expect.

Quest Reward Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event. Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling Carry the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location. ??? Complete a lap around the boat race circuit after the starting countdown (1) ??? Make a character dance to a Boogie Bomb. ??? Emote at different promotional dance floor locations (2) Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Fishy Flurry style) Back Bling Pick Up a No Sweat Sign (2) Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Meowscles style) Back Bling Ring doorbells until they break (3) ??? Catch three seconds of air while driving a Motorboat ??? Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products (3) ??? Throw an Ice Cream at different named locations (3) ??? Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin (1) Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Goopy Guff style) Back Bling Pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects (3) ??? Jump on umbrellas along the beach (5) ??? Kick a beach ball and kick a giant beach ball (2) ??? Fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers (1) ??? Bust through doors in different neighborhoods (3) ??? Destroy large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles (3) No Sweatin’ Menu Music Damage opponents while swimming (150) ??? Visit different named locations. ??? Complete three No Sweat Summer Quests (3) Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Nana Frost style) Back Bling Complete seven No Sweat Summer Quests (7) Sweaty Sailor Umbrella Complete 14 No Sweat Summer Quests (14) Sweaty Rotation Emote

Though we can get excited about the Fortnite No Sweat summer event in 2022, we will need to wait a bit longer for the Dragon Ball Z collaboration. If you’re wondering what else is coming to Fortnite soon, we will keep you updated on our Fortnite page with daily quest guides, new content, leaks, and much more.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.