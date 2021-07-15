Fortnite Sapling Locations: How to Plant Saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio

The Epic quests for Fortnite Week 6 are here, and one challenge requires players to plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio. These are three unnamed locations that many players aren’t familiar with, but you’ve probably been to all three of them at least once. You only need to place three saplings to complete this quest, so it shouldn’t take you very long. Here’s where to plant saplings in Fortnite.

Where to Plant Saplings in Fortnite

Saplings can be placed at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio. Stumpy Ridge is the logging area to the southeast of Weeping Woods, the Fork Knife Food Truck can be found along the road to the north of Lazy Lake, and FN Radio is located on the hill to the east of Craggy Cliffs. Each area has three locations where saplings can be planted, so you can just visit whichever of the three you prefer. Fork Knife Food Truck and FN Radio are the easiest two locations because Stumpy Ridge has its saplings spread out fairly far.

Fortnite Stumpy Ridge Sapling Locations

Since the saplings at Stumpy Ridge are so spread out, it’s not recommended to go here to complete this quest. If you do decide to visit Stumpy Ridge for this challenge though, then you’ll find two saplings near the large stumps in the lower section of the area and the third sapling on the hill next to some trees.

Fortnite Fork Knife Food Truck Sapling Locations

Fork Knife Food Truck is the easiest place to get this challenge done because all three saplings are grouped closely together and the location itself is next to a few POIs with good loot. All three saplings can be found a short distance to the south of the titular food truck.

Fortnite FN Radio Sapling Locations

FN Radio is another great spot to get this quest done. All three saplings can be found on the ridge to the west of the building. The building itself can be found on the hill to the east of Craggy Cliffs.

