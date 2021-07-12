Fortnite: All Week 6 Alien Artifact Locations

Week 6 of Fortnite Season 7 has begun, and that means there’s a new set of Alien Artifacts waiting to be collected on the island. Alien Artifacts are used to customize the Kymera skin, an alien outfit that is unlocked at Tier 1 of the Season 7 Battle Pass. Each Alien Artifact that you collect will add four to your inventory, so you can gain a total of 20 if you find all five this week. Here’s where to find all Week 6 Alien Artifacts in Fortnite.

Fortnite Week 6 Alien Artifact Locations

There are five Alien Artifacts to find this week. You can find them at the following locations:

Lockie’s Lighthouse: In the white shed next to the house at the foot of the hill

In the white shed next to the house at the foot of the hill Corny Complex: In a small farm building to the west of the main house

In a small farm building to the west of the main house South of Steamy Stacks: Near the purple trees

Near the purple trees Isla Nublada : On the first floor of the island’s ruins

: On the first floor of the island’s ruins South of Retail Row: In a building at the camp in the snowy mountains

These Alien Artifacts will appear in-game on Thursday, July 15 when the Week 6 Epic quests go live. This week’s Alien Artifacts are pretty easy to find, and you should have over 100 Alien Artifacts in your inventory if you have been collecting the sets each week. Cosmic Chests also reward a small number of Alien Artifacts, so you may even have a few more if you’ve been finding those with your friends in Duos, Trios, or Squads. If you’re short on Alien Artifacts, then check out our Alien Artifacts location guide for maps and locations for the entire season.

Once you’ve finished finding the Week 6 Alien Artifacts, then you can catch up on any Season 7 quests you may have missed. The new sets of Epic and Legendary quests will be live at the same time that these Alien Artifacts appear on the island, so there’s plenty of work to do and a ton of XP to earn. There are plenty of rewards on the Season 7 Battle Pass that you won’t want to miss out on, including Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty and Superman coming in August.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.