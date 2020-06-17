The trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 shows squads battling it out on the road in all-new cars, but how do you drive cars in Fortnite yourself? Vehicles are nothing new in Fortnite, with all different types having been featured in the game over its many seasons, but Chapter 2 Season 3 introduces several new ways of getting around, the first of which are loot sharks, which you can now ride if you manage to catch one with a fishing rod. The other new type of vehicle is cars, which are now available in all shapes and sizes as seen in the trailer. This is how to drive cars in Fortnite Season 3.

How to Drive Cars in Fortnite Season 3

Unfortunately, it appears that the new cars in Fortnite Season 3 are not currently available. Right now, at the beginning of the season, the majority of the map is underwater, meaning there isn’t much use for cars at the moment. However, Fortnite insiders have shown that the water level will go down throughout the season, eventually returning the map to its former land-based glory. This means cars will likely become available sometime later during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. At the moment though, it looks like riding a shark is the best way to get around.

Epic Games has even alluded to the addition of cars on the official page for Season 3, writing “As time goes on and the water recedes, even more locations will be uncovered. And as the roadways become more open, you’ll discover new ways to get around…” This, along with the footage from the trailer, practically confirms that the brand-new cars will be coming later in the season once the water starts to go away. When there’s enough room for a bunch of cars to drive around, Epic will add cars into the game. There’s no exact date to expect these new vehicles just yet, but they’ll likely be added sometime in the second half of Season 3.