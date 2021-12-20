Fortnite Snowman Locations: How to Ram a Snowman With a Vehicle

Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 is here and players are already gearing up and diving into all of its challenges in a quest to get new items and enjoy the experience to the maximum level. With that said, we will now tell you where to find a snowman in Fortnite, as well as the best place to run one of them over with your vehicle during Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2021.

Fortnite Snowman Locations

Players can currently find many snowmen during Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021, but, if you are planning on finding one for the sake of running him over, we recommend that you go to Rocky Reels, an area filled with cars, many of which will be accompanied by a snowman. You can also find a few snowmen on Puddle Pond, with one in special being located in front of the frozen lake.

Where and How to Easily Ram a Snowman With a Vehicle

As we said above, the best place to complete the ”Ram a Snowman With a Vehicle” Winterfest 2021 challenge is Rocky Reels, as the area is filled with both vehicles and snowmen, while also being situated on even ground. To complete the challenge you just need to go to the area, get on one of the cars, and pass straight through one of the many snowmen scattered in the region.

Now that you know how to complete the challenge and where to find a snowman in Fortnite, don’t forget to check out a complete guide to all the presents available as part of Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021, so that you can make sure you get your desired item as fast as possible.

You can play Fortnite right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusive via the Epic Games Store. Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 will run until January 6th, 2022, at 9 AM ET.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2021