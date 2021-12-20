Best Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Presents: Which Gift Should You Open First?

The Winterfest 2021 event is finally here in Fortnite, and players can earn 12 free rewards by opening presents throughout the event. There are two free skins up for grabs during Winterfest 2021 — Krisabelle and Polar Peely. There are plenty of other rewards available during the event as well, but those two are the hottest commodities of this year’s Winterfest. You can only open one present per day though, so you’ll have to choose wisely. Here’s everything you need to know about the Winterfest 2021 presents in Fortnite.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Explained

Winterfest is an annual Fortnite event that brings Christmas-themed festivities to the game during the month of December. There are challenges to complete that reward players with new gear, and there are also daily presents that can be opened at the Winterfest lodge that contain even more free prizes. The presents are the highlight of the event, as that’s how players can earn the free Winterfest skins.

How to Open Winterfest Gifts

To open Winterfest presents, all Fortnite players need to do is visit the Winterfest Lodge by navigating to the snowflake tab in the Lobby. When you make it to the Lodge, just pick a gift and start unwrapping.

You can shake presents to try and figure out what’s inside, or you can just unwrap one straight away. You can only open one gift per day, but if you forget to open a few presents, you can come back any time before the Winterfest event ends on January 6, 2022.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Present Rewards

There are 14 presents to unwrap, each containing a free reward. You can only open one gift per day, and some presents can only be opened after the others have been claimed. These are all 14 Winterfest present rewards in Fortnite, ordered from left to right on the Lodge screen.

Reward Present Krisabelle Skin Tall yellow box with a red bow on the left Polar Peely Skin Tall frozen blue box with a yellow bow on the right Sentinel Glider (Matrix) Matrix bag on the right Holly Hatchets Pickaxe Pink present with a white bow on the left hook Snowplower Pickaxe Tall red box with a green bow on the right Aurora Arc Contrail Small pink box with a yellow bow on the left Wooly Weapon Wrap Small silver box with a red bow on the left Twinkly Weapon Wrap Small silver box with a blue bow on the right Choice Knit Emote Red box with a green bow on the left You Better Watch Out! Loading Screen Small blue box with a purple bow on the left Loot in the Mountains Music Small blue box with a pink bow on the left shelf Bombastic Winterfest Spray Pink box with a silver bow on the right It’s Perfect Emoticon Tall yellow box with a red bow on the right Snowflake Banner Icon Small yellow box with a green bow on the left

Best Winterfest 2021 Presents

The Polar Peely and Krisabelle outfits are obviously the highlights of the event, but players cannot obtain these skins until later in the event. Krisabelle can only be obtained after opening all of the presents on the left side, which explains the “Save for Last” tag on the tall yellow box that contains the skin. Polar Peely, on the other hand, can only be obtained on the 14th day of the Winterfest event, which is when the ice surrounding the present will thaw.

All of the other rewards, including the Choice Knit emote and both weapon wraps, can be obtained right from the get-go. Don’t forget that you can log in and claim presents until January 6, so don’t worry if you miss a few days here and there. You’ll still be able to get your Krisabelle and Polar Peely skins as long as you log in to unwrap gifts every now and then.

While Winterfest will last until January 6, 2022, it’s not the only exciting thing happening in Fortnite right now. Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters have been added to the game, allowing players to swing around the map at high speeds. Not only that, but Gears of War characters have come to the island as well. There’s a lot to see and do during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, so be sure to log in regularly to check out all the new content.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.