Fortnite How to Get Gears of War Characters – Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz

The third season of the second chapter of Fortnite is here and players are already jumping right in on what it looks to be the game’s best season yet, featuring not only known faces like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s The Foundation, the leader for the Seven and Zero Point’s greatest defender, but also the debut of new characters, such as Spider-Man and Gears of War protagonists Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz. With that said, here’s how to get both Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz in Fortnite’s season 3.

How to Get Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz in Fortnite

Unfortunately for all of those who can’t wait to show all the might of Delta One, the Gears of War crossover, which will bring the already revealed Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz to Fortnite was not released yet. But, according to known and renowned leaker @iFireMonkey, the skins will be added to the in-game store soon, with a Launcher Notification set to be sent on December 10th. Also, according to iFireMonkey, the arrival of the skins will come accompanied by the arrival of a series of ”Gears of War Challenges”. Taking that into account, we can safely say that you will be able to acquire the skins by purchasing them in the item shop, but only for a limited time.

As you wait for the arrival of both skins on Fortnite, don’t forget to check out how to get Spider-Man, and how to unlock both his Symbiote and Future Foundation suits, so that you can web swing with style. With that said, if you want to be able to enjoy the new chapter in Fortnite’s history to its fullest, we recommend that you buy the game’s new Chapter 3, Season 1 Battle Pass, available for 950 V-Bucks.

You can play Fortnite right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusive via the Epic Games Store.