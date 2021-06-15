Fortnite Spray Can Locations: Where to Collect Spray Cans from Warehouses in Dirty Docks or Garages in Pleasant Park

The latest set of Season 7 challenges has arrived in Fortnite, and one of the new quests requires players to collect spray cans from Dirty Docks and Pleasant Park. There’s a lot of clutter scattered throughout the warehouses of Dirty Docks and the garages of Pleasant Park, so it can be difficult to pick out the spray cans from the rest of the trash in the environment. Since they’re a part of a challenge though, they’ll have an interact prompt and a slight glow around them, so they’re not too hard to find if you know what you’re looking for. This challenge rewards a large chunk of Battle Pass XP, so make sure to get it done as soon as you can. Here’s where to collect spray cans from Dirty Docks and Pleasant Park in Fortnite.

Fortnite Dirty Docks Spray Cans Locations

Spray cans can be found in the warehouses of Dirty Docks. You can get the entire quest finished here if you find all the spray cans. There are four locations where you can find spray cans, and each of them is listed below.

Under the metal shelves in the middle of the northwestern warehouse Near the entrance of the central warehouse next to a box by some metal shelves Under the yellow shelves by a small crate near the back door of the eastern warehouse Under the stairs behind two wooden boxes in the southernmost building

Fortnite Pleasant Park Spray Cans Locations

If you’d rather land at Pleasant Park, then there are four additional spray cans to find at this POI. They’re found in the garages attached to the homes of Pleasant Park, so they’re a bit easier to find because you don’t have to search any large spaces. Pleasant Park is a much more popular landing zone though, so you may encounter more enemies than you would at Dirty Docks. Here’s where to find all four spray cans in Pleasant Park.

Near the metal shelves in the middle house on the western street In the back of the garage of the northeastern house By the outside wall of the garage of the house to the south of the gas station Near a red tool cart by the washing machine in the southeastern house

- This article was updated on:June 15th, 2021