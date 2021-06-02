Fortnite UFOs Explained: How to Get Abducted by Aliens

Aliens and UFOs have come to Fortnite in the final days of Season 6, and players have started to get abducted during matches at specific locations. Aliens have been teased with the most recent foreshadowing quests that have been added to the game over the past few weeks, and now they seem to have arrived on the island. While UFOs and aliens are likely to become much more common once Season 7 begins, first contact has taken place in a few specific areas on the map ahead of the new season’s launch date. Here’s how to get abducted by aliens in Fortnite.

How to Get Abducted by Aliens in Fortnite

Alien abductions happen at random, but you still have to be in the right place in order for a UFO to appear. Currently, it seems like UFOs mostly show up at Risky Reels and The Spire, but players have been reporting abductions all over the map. Currently, UFO sightings outside of Risky Reels and The Spire are very rare, but the aliens’ range could also expand to new locations as Season 7 gets closer. Risky Reels is where the first abductions happened, however, and it’s still the most common site of UFO sightings.

Unfortunately, alien abductions happen at random and UFOs only have a slight chance of appearing, so all you can do is wait at the right locations and hope you get lucky. Some players have reported that the aliens only showed up after waiting for several matches at Risky Reels, and even then, the UFOs don’t take everyone. You may get lucky and spot the extraterrestrial visitors, but you might not be lucky enough to be chosen for an abduction.

If you are one of the chosen few though, you’ll be targeted by a bright blue tractor beam that will lift you into the air toward the UFO. You won’t actually get to see the UFO or the aliens up close, however. All you see is a bright flash of light before you’re dropped back onto the island with no recollection of what happened. Getting abducted does fully heal you and give you full shields though, so getting taken does have some benefits.

While the foreshadowing quests, leaks, and teasers hinted at an alien theme for Season 7, the recent UFO sightings have basically confirmed that aliens will be the central attraction of the new season. It’s likely that the alien abduction mechanic will be expanded upon once Season 7 actually begins, and there will definitely be new POIs and mechanics to play around with on the island once the new season kicks off. Maybe we’ll even get to see the aliens up close at some point during the next few weeks. For now though, keep an eye out for any new foreshadowing quests and be prepared for UFO sightings and alien abductions to become much more common.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.