Update 3.06 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is just a small maintenance patch that addresses a minor issue with V-Buck purchases. A small problem with tournaments has also been fixed as well. This update hit Android devices first, but it is now available now on platforms. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 3.06.

Fortnite Update 3.06 Patch Notes

We’ve released a maintenance patch on Android to address the issue preventing players from purchasing the same amount of V-Bucks through the Samsung Store twice in a row. Currently available to download.

This patch also provides a fix for the “Failed to query for Tournament Rules” error. We’ll provide an update when the fix is released for all remaining platforms.

This patch is now available to download on all remaining platforms.

The Flint-Knock heads back to the vault, but something handy took its place this week.

New LTM later this week: Comeback Squads. Every life your loot gets better, but you have limited respawns!

The Flint-Knock pistol was unvaulted recently, but this pistol is now heading back to the vault with the hand cannon taking its place. Later this week, a new LTM called Comeback Squads will become available. In this mode, players have a limited number of lives but each life provides them with better loot and equipment.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Fortnite Status Twitter page.