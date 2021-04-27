Update 3.14 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Officially, the patch is known as update version 16.30, although it shows up as 3.14 for the PS4 system. That said, this new Fortnite update should now be rolling out to more platforms later today.

One of the biggest features of this date are new skins for Neymar Jr. If you don’t know him, he’s one of the more famous soccer/football players in the world. You can click here to read a guide on how to get him.

You can read what we know of the patch notes so far posted down below.

Fortnite Update 3.14 Patch Notes

Help Jonesy The First take on Raz

Keep ‘em guessing with a new, unpredictable Exotic Bow

Stay low, stay safe in a new LTM this weekend: The Floor Restores

Remaining Primal weapons, Makeshift weapons, & Bows added to Creative

Inventory improvements

You can now hold the Inventory button with a Craftable item in-hand to jump right to the Crafting tab and hit Accept. No more navigating menus in a gunfight!

Inspecting an item will now show exact number values for stats like damage and fire rate.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the Fortnite Status Twitter page. We will try to update this post if more notes are to be added.

The game is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.