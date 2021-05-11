Update 3.16 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The update is not the largest one released to date, but it should now be rolling out on all platforms once maintenance has finished. The update version is number 3.16 on PS4, although it’s officially known as version 16.40.

The patch sizes have been posted down below for you to read.

PS4 – 3GB

PS5 – 2GB

Xbox Series X/S – 2.53GB

Xbox One – 2.5GB

Nintendo Switch – 2.4GB

PC – 1.32GB

The update is also available for Android if you play the game on mobile devices. While full patch notes have not been announced yet, the Fortnite Status Twitter page revealed some features of this update. You can read the details posted down below.

Fortnite Update 3.16 Patch Notes

Line ‘em up and knock ‘em down with the Exotic Marksman Six Shooter

New summer-themed additions in Creative

Catch a win in the next Wild Week starting May 13

As part of this update, we’ll be vaulting the Exotic shotgun The Dub

If more patch notes are to be revealed, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. Fortnite is available now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.