Game Guides

Fortnite Update 3.15 Patch Notes

A small patch today

May 4th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

Fortnite-Score-a-Goal-With-the-Soccer-Ball-as-Neymar-Jr

Update 3.15 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Epic Games already released update 3.14 a few days ago and that patch added a ton of new content to the game. One of the biggest additions of the previous update was skins for soccer/football star Neymar Jr. Last week’s update also added a ton of new weapons as well as bug fixes to the game.

Well today’s update for Fortnite has been released on all platforms, although it sounds like it’s a small patch today. The version number for the patch is 3.15 if you are playing the game on PS4. The patch sizes should be around just over 1 GB.

The only patch notes we know so far come from the Fortnite Status Twitter page. You can read the details posted below.

Fortnite Update 3.15 Patch Notes

  • We’ve released a maintenance patch on all platforms to address cosmetic issues, stability, and an issue that could sometimes prevent players from picking up Raz’s Explosive Bow.
  • As part of today’s maintenance patch, the unfinished Style of the Tsuki Outfit has been removed. The completed Style will arrive in a future update.”

We will update this post of more patch notes are revealed in the near future. Fortnite is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.

- This article was updated on:May 4th, 2021

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (May 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (May 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy