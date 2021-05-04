Update 3.15 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
Epic Games already released update 3.14 a few days ago and that patch added a ton of new content to the game. One of the biggest additions of the previous update was skins for soccer/football star Neymar Jr. Last week’s update also added a ton of new weapons as well as bug fixes to the game.
Well today’s update for Fortnite has been released on all platforms, although it sounds like it’s a small patch today. The version number for the patch is 3.15 if you are playing the game on PS4. The patch sizes should be around just over 1 GB.
The only patch notes we know so far come from the Fortnite Status Twitter page. You can read the details posted below.
Fortnite Update 3.15 Patch Notes
- We’ve released a maintenance patch on all platforms to address cosmetic issues, stability, and an issue that could sometimes prevent players from picking up Raz’s Explosive Bow.
- As part of today’s maintenance patch, the unfinished Style of the Tsuki Outfit has been removed. The completed Style will arrive in a future update.”
We will update this post of more patch notes are revealed in the near future. Fortnite is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.
- This article was updated on:May 4th, 2021