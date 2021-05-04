Update 3.15 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Epic Games already released update 3.14 a few days ago and that patch added a ton of new content to the game. One of the biggest additions of the previous update was skins for soccer/football star Neymar Jr. Last week’s update also added a ton of new weapons as well as bug fixes to the game.

Well today’s update for Fortnite has been released on all platforms, although it sounds like it’s a small patch today. The version number for the patch is 3.15 if you are playing the game on PS4. The patch sizes should be around just over 1 GB.

The only patch notes we know so far come from the Fortnite Status Twitter page. You can read the details posted below.

Fortnite Update 3.15 Patch Notes

We’ve released a maintenance patch on all platforms to address cosmetic issues, stability, and an issue that could sometimes prevent players from picking up Raz’s Explosive Bow.

As part of today’s maintenance patch, the unfinished Style of the Tsuki Outfit has been removed. The completed Style will arrive in a future update.”

We will update this post of more patch notes are revealed in the near future. Fortnite is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.

- This article was updated on:May 4th, 2021