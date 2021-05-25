Update 3.17 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Epic Games already released update 3.16 earlier this month and that patch added many Summer related items and vehicles into the game. The update also had a lot of fixes made to the core gameplay.

Well update 3.17 will be released on all platforms on May 25th, 2021 starting at 4 AM ET. The official patch number is version 16.50 as number 3.17 is associated only for the PS4 version of the game.

While full patch notes have not been released yet, the Fortnite Status Twitter page posted a few details of the latest patch for the game. You can read the full details of the new patch posted down below.

Fortnite Update 3.17 Patch Notes

A fan favorite comes back out of the vault

Survey and oversee larger spaces in Creative

Spend your Bars BIG in the next Wild Week starting June 3!

If more patch notes are released for this update by Epic Games, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. Full details should be revealed very soon.

Fortnite is available now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.