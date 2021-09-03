Update 3.29 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It was only a few days ago that Epic Games released the latest update patch to Fortnite. The previous patch was version 17.50 (or 3.28 on PS4). It added some new content to the game as well as your usual bug fixes. The link we provided before can give you more details on that previous update.

Well now it looks like a new update for the game has been released today. The new patch should be rolling out now to the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Android versions of the game. The Nintendo Switch version will get the same patch at a later date.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes below. Info was taken from the official Fortnite Status Twitter page.

Fortnite Update 3.29 Patch Notes

“We are deploying a maintenance patch on PC, Playstation consoles, Xbox consoles and Android to address stability issues and the Crew Protocol back bling not showing up on login. You will be able to download the patch before launching your game, no server downtime is required. We will update you when the maintenance patch is available on Nintendo Switch at a later time.”

