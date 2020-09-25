Fortnite update 2.88 is now available and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This is a smaller update deployed to fix a few minor issues, so don’t expect any new modes more locations added to the map. Those came with a patch earlier this week which added a Wolverine boss to the island and much more. This patch includes a visual fix for Party Royale in preparation for the upcoming BTS Dynamite music video premiere and enables NVIDIA Reflex for PC users with compatible graphics cards. Here’s everything new with Fortnite Update 2.88.

Fortnite Update 2.88 Patch Notes

This patch includes a Party Royale visual fix, re-enables the HUD Scale option that went missing on console and PC, and enables NVIDIA Reflex for available PC drivers.

Because it’s a smaller hotfix patch, there isn’t a comprehensive list of patch notes available for this update. Instead, Epic Games simply tweeted out the handful of issues that were fixed by this update. Most of the major additions this week came from Tuesday’s update, which added an all-new LTM and a Wolverine boss to Weeping Woods.

These small bug fixes are necessary, however, as Fortnite has a few significant events coming up this weekend. The Party Royale visual fix from this patch will ensure that the BTS Dynamite music video premiere goes smoothly when it takes place later today. Fortnite’s third birthday celebration and the Llama-Rama Rocket League crossover event are also taking place soon. Also, people with NVIDIA graphics cards will be happy to finally have NVIDIA Reflex enabled, as this new software reduces input lag and makes aiming feel a whole lot smoother.

For a full list of known issues and upcoming fixes, check out the official Fortnite Trello board.