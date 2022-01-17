Fortnite v19.10 Update: Early Patch Notes, Release Time, Downtime

The Fortnite v19.10 update is nearly here, and this patch is shaping up to be the biggest one that Chapter 3 has seen so far. This update brings back the fan-favorite Tilted Towers POI, which has been frozen under the ice and snow that has been slowing thawing throughout Chapter 3 Season 1. There are also plenty of other changes planned for this patch, including the addition of new wildlife and weapons. Of course, we won’t know everything until the update actually drops, but for the time being, here’s what’s new with Fortnite v19.10.

Fortnite v19.10 Update Patch Notes

Epic Games hasn’t released the exact patch notes for this update just yet, but we already know the biggest features. Here’s what to expect from this Fortnite update.

Tilted Towers returns

IO Outposts will appear on the map

“Butter Cake” Dinosaurs will appear on the map

Mary Jane NPC will spawn at The Daily Bugle along with other new NPCs

Grenade Launcher possibly returns (could be added later)

One more sleep 🏙️ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 17, 2022

While the only info we currently have about new content like weapons, POIs, and NPCs comes from dataminers, Epic Games has shared the list of bugs that will be fixed in the v19.10 update on the Fortnite Trello board. Here are all the issues that will be resolved.

DLSS Temporarily Disabled for DirectX11

Weekly Challenge: Collect Telescope Parts Issue We will be auto-completing this quest for players in our next game update.

“Network Connection Lost” error when trying to join match as a spectator.

Some Outfits experience a dip in framerate and bright light when equipping Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters

Progress for Some Cosmetic Challenge Bundles Not Visible

Healing while in tent is disabled.

Daily Quests Don’t Appear If Another Mode Was Last Played

Crash Pads do not visually look correct

Vacuum Tube Bow is not causing chain lighting effect

The Storm is not as dense and is more transparent on Nintendo Switch

Fortnite v19.10 Release Time and Downtime

The Fortnite v19.10 update will be released on Tuesday, January 18th. Downtime will begin at 1:00 AM PT/4:00 AM ET and matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before that at 12:30 AM PT/3:30 AM PT.

Where we droppin? The v19.10 update is scheduled for release on January 18th. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before. https://t.co/A4FSKoDp1r — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 17, 2022

While Epic hasn’t shared an exact timeline about how long downtime will last, you can expect the game’s servers to be back online a few hours after downtime starts. This isn’t a hotfix update, so you’ll have to download the update file once downtime is over. The download size shouldn’t be too large (Fortnite patches typically aren’t too big), so you should be able to hop back in and drop at Tilted Towers in no time.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.