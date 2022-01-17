Fortnite Weather Explained: How Do Tornadoes and Lightning Work?

So, you want to know about Fornite weather? With the newest update that came on January 11, Fortnite now has new and dangerous weather patterns like tornadoes and lighting. Here’s everything we know about how they work and where to find them.

If Spidey gloves were not enough, the tornadoes and lightning in Fortnite have really shaken things up. Famous Fortnite tweeter Shiina has posted a video of him finding and riding a tornado for reference. It is wild.

Now let’s get into how the weather works. The way the lightning works is via a storm. Dark clouds will roll in and darken your surroundings. Then, lightning will strike, illuminating the surroundings in flashes of blue and setting everything ablaze. If you get struck, you’ll take damage but you’ll also gain a speed boost. If you’re looking to get struck by lightning, head to any area with water or the highest point of the map.

Tornadoes, like the lightning storms, can appear anywhere on the map. They are pretty obvious to all players when one starts and it grows rapidly and is a swirling vortex of dust and debris. What they do is suck up all players and objects in the area and swirl them around. Once in a tornado, you have the option to glider redeploy. And that is pretty much all you need to know to enjoy both tornadoes and lightning.

Ending earlier today, January 17, Tornado Week came to a close. From the 11th until today, tornadoes were more prevalent than ever offering players an opportunity to master their occurrence. But don’t worry, there will be plenty of tornadoes to ride that will appear randomly in each map as well as thunderstorms to marvel at.

Before you ride out the weather in Fornite, be sure to look up some videos of others to get a feel for how the weather works. Once you feel confident enough, hop into a game and ride the lightning.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.