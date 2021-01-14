Game Guides

Fortnite Week 7 Quests: How To Finish All of The Epic Quests in S5W7

If you are stuck, here is a guide to help you.

January 14th, 2021 by Tarik Samardzic

Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Quests

  • Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match (3) 
  • Destroy Slurp Barrels (10)
  • Search Chests in Slurpy Swamp (7)
  • Collect Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands (5)
  • Consume Shield Potions (3)
  • Eliminations with Zero Shield (1)
  • Gain Max Shields in a Single Match (1)

Make sure to check out the latest patch notes. These Fortnite Quests are pretty easy but if you find yourself stuck doing these quests, this guide should help you out.

Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match (3)

There are a number of Fortnite Houses in Slurpy Swamp, though they’re not much more than shacks really, this map provides all of the locations of the houses. Pretty much they all look like shacks so it will be pretty easy to find them. They are pretty much situated along the coast side.

Destroy Slurp Barrels (10)

You will find them in various locations, but they are mostly around the Slurpy Swamp Factory and the nearby shacks, so it shouldn’t take long to find them and destroy them. The map shown above will help you find them.

Search Chests in Slurpy Swamp (7)

The easiest place to find them is inside the main factory building in Slurpy Swamp and around it, though there are some in the shacks circled on the map above. The map shown above will help you find them.

Collect Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands (5)

There are five of them on each location so it is up to you to choose where you are gonna collect them from, here are the map locations of the books for both.

All three of these are self-explanatory and don’t really need much explaining. Thank you for reading our guide and let us know if we helped you!

 

 

- This article was updated on:January 14th, 2021

