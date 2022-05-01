Jumping into the world of Fortnite, you’ll be able to take on quite a few different challenges, rather than just taking on your enemies in the world. If you’re looking for a fast way to boost your Battle Pass levels, try out some of the weekly, daily, and special guests that you’ll find on your menu.

You’ll have to do a vast assortment of different tasks, as you attempt to help The Seven in their quest to stop the horrible IO Forces from unleashing a doomsday event upon the world. You’ll be planting Timed Explosives in IO Airships, Command Caverns, or The Fortress to help them out in their quest, so we are here to show you where you’ll need to go in order to get this taken care of! Let’s dive off of the Battle Bus, and get into the action!

Fortnite – Where to Plant Timed Explosives at an IO Airship, Command Cavern, or The Fortress

As you come into the map, you’ll need to visit one of three different locations, and the choice is yours. You can either visit The Fortress, Command Cavern, or an IO Airship, but we will be helping you find where you’ll need to go in each of these locations.

Command Cavern

Starting out with Command Cavern, you’ll want to make your way upwards using the ziplines that are spread around the base. Once you make it to the top of the tower, you’ll see a siege cannon and a glowing laptop, and you’ll know that you’re in the correct spot. Make your way around the back of the satellite, where you’ll find a Loot Chest, as well as a spot to plant your first explosive.

Next, you’ll want to make your way down until you see a hanger door with the number 02 near it. Go into the Computer Room that is nearby to find the next spot for your remote explosive.

The final one will be inside Command Cavern itself, and you’ll know that you’re in the right spot when you are surrounded by water. You can find this entrance to the North, and make your way through the tunnel, and to the first piece of land on the right-hand side. You’ll find the final spot for an explosive there.

The Fortress

If Command Cavern isn’t your style, you can make your way to The Fortress, where you’ll find another set of three explosives you can set up. The first bomb that you’ll want to set up will be near the zipline, right next to the tracks of the large tank treads.

The second bomb that you’ll be able to set up is going to be underneath the mobile fortress, so you’ll need to move quickly to avoid being spotted, and set up another bomb here.

The final timed bomb will be on the opposite side of the fortress itself, next to the other set of treads. Once you have set this up, you’ll have completed the mission. While there are many NPC characters here, these are some of the easier ones to complete.

IO Airship

Finally, we have the IO Airship setup, where you’ll have to set up and find the locations inside of the airship. All locations are going to be on the lower portion of the Airship, with your first explosive needing to go up underneath the stairwell that leads up.

Secondly, you’ll need to make your way into the control room, where you’ll see another glowing icon, showing where to put the next bomb. After this, make your way towards the back of the ship, where you’ll find the final spot for an explosive to go! Since there are so many different NPC characters, this may be the hardest one to accomplish.

And there we go! All of the steps needed to complete this quest, and get you one step closer to unlocking the Secret Sledge harvesting tool!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.