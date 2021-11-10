Forza Horizon 5 Drone Mode Explained: Controls, How to Use and More

Forza Horizon 5 Drone mode comes in handy when you consider a number of extremities that players will come across in the game. Unlike FH4’s elaborate open world set in a fictional part of Britain, FH5 is set in the tough and unpredictable vastness of Mexico which also happens to be 1.5x bigger. It is clear now that the most important collectibles can be obtained once you either find them or hover near them. Some of them being barn finds, XP boards and fast travel boards. The practical way to go about it is to take a spectator’s eagle-eye view of the entire terrain rather than relying on a first person short sight. On Forza Horizon 5, time is of great importance so let’s not waste any and be smart about our gameplay.

Activating the Drone mode will give you controls of a drone which you are free to fly around, in greater speeds too across the map. This will obviously help in scouting the more complex areas on the map that are too cluttered and might be hiding something of major accolade value. You can switch back to driving your car at any point of time and follow the trail that came up from your drone mode findings. The Drone mode just takes some getting used to. Hopefully, what’s next will help you out.

How to use Drone Mode in Forza Horizon 5

It is pretty easy to get your hands on the Forza Horizon 5 Drone mode and is especially helpful to explore the large circular areas: undercover for barn finds along with planning a strategic route to approach certain XP smash boards. Painfully enough, barn finds make noises when you get closer so better to locate them from afar first. Once that’s done, they will appear as grey-colored icons on the map which you can then drive to after switching to your car.

Press the Menu button to find “Creative Hub”. Once you click on that, you can see “Drone Mode” at the bottom right corner of the screen. Once you have control of the drone, you can scout around and take screenshots for later use. Following are the controls:

Left Stick- Move

Move RT/LT – Ascend/Descend

Ascend/Descend RB – Turbo speed/ Stabilise

Turbo speed/ Stabilise Right Stick – Move Camera

Move Camera B – Back

Back View Button – Hide/Show UI

Now you are all set to conquer the challenges like never before. Let us know your journey!

Forza Horizon 5 is already available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is also available as part of the Xbox Game Pass library. You can check out our review for the game here.