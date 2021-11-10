Forza Horizon 5: How to Unlock the Goliath Race

So, you want to find out how to unlock the Goliath Race in Forza Horizon 5? Do you think you have what it takes to win the biggest race in Mexico? Before you race, you will have to prove that you can run with the bulls. And trust me, it is quite the journey to unlock the Goliath Race. Here is how to do it.

Forza Horizon 5 is the newest Horizon game to grace racing game fans. With over 400 vehicles, 11 distinct biomes, and endless progression, Forza Horizon 5 is quickly becoming the best entry in the series. Whether you bought it or are playing on Xbox Game Pass, the road to the Goliath Race is a long one, but remember the joy is in the journey, not the destination.

What is the Goliath Race in Forza Horizon 5?

For those of you who don’t know, the Goliath Race is a famous reoccurring race in Forza Horizon games. It is basically the “final boss” of the game, featuring a track that circles the entire map. Just for reference, there is an achievement to win first place in the race in under 15 minutes. That’s real-world minutes. Not a lot of room for error.

How to Unlock the Goliath Race

In order to unlock the Goliath race in Forza Horizon 5, players need to race through a series of figurative obstacles. For starters, you will have to finish the Prologue missions. Once that is done, you will need to win the Showcase events. After that, you will be granted the choice to choose between two Horizon Stories. Once you’ve completed those, you will have finally unlocked the Horizon Festival Mexico. This is where you will unlock the Goliath Race.

First, you will need to finish the Accolades section of the Festival. This will gift you with a Token that can be spent to unlock the Festival Playlist. There are four events in the Festival Mexico Playlist: Welcome to Mexico, On a Wing and a Prayer, Vocho, and The Goliath. You will need to complete the first three in order to unlock the final event which is the Goliath Race. Once you’ve unlocked them, enter the event, pick your best car, and ride like the wind.

Forza Horizon 5 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.