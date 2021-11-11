Forza Horizon 5 PC Crashing Fix: How to Solve Crashes and Freezes

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most gorgeous and fun games out right now, but recently the best racing game around has had serious issues with its gameplay. Through the recent launch, some of the biggest problems that have plagued the game involved glitches, crashes, and freezes. The crashes have really soured the experience and this is particularly true for those playing on PC, who have experienced them far more often than players on Xbox have. Playground Games has thankfully addressed the situation and has said that they are working on some fixes. In the meantime, they have provided some very helpful workarounds that might be the fix you are looking for. Here is how to solve Forza Horizon 5 Crashing and freezing.

How to Solve Crashes and Freezes in Forza Horizon 5

The times that PC players have been experiencing the crashes the most seems to be happening in the games opening sequence where you first start driving. Whether it is from the intense graphics strain or the sudden rendering of the sequence itself remains to be figured out. The other instance where things may go awry is during the first loading screen you say when you first start IP the game.

We're aware some players may be experiencing PC crashes in #ForzaHorizon5 We have quite a bit of information on how to fix it here: https://t.co/MY5MGRZa9S — Forza Support (@forza_support) November 6, 2021

First off, you should check our PC specs to see if you can actually handle what the game requires. While the lower specs are quite manageable, the recommended might not be what you have so make sure you check that out before trying other fixes. Once that’s done, check your antivirus and software for conflicts. Sometimes third-party apps can cause all kinds of issues with certain games and the same can be said for firewalls too. It’s in your best interest to turn off anything of the sort before starting the game up again.

Specifically, Playground Games has stated the following Antivirus programs will prevent Forza Horizon 5 from opening at all.

Avast

Avira

Bitdefender Firewall

Comodo Antivirus

Emisoft Anti-Malware

Sophos

Trend Micro Maximum Security

These are just the ones that have been tested, so it’s possible others will cause issues as well. If you have any doubt, just go to your security settings and turn off the firewall you have before playing.

In addition to these firewall programs, several commonly used third-party programs can cause crashes as well.

Discord

EVGA Precision

MSI Afterburner

OBS

Logitech G Hub

These have been tested and known to cause crashing as well, so make sure they are all closed before starting your game up. This is a particular bummer with MSI Afterburner as this allows you to overclock your system, but it’s better to have a working game than having great performance on a constantly freezing and crashing one.

If these options don’t work, you can also disable game mode in Windows 10 and Windows 11 as this setting is designed to help low-quality PCs and if you have a decent rig, this will be using unnecessary power that could be causing issues.

Finally, if all of the above hasn’t helped, you can reset Forza Horizon 5 Via Windows 10/Windows 11 settings. Go to your settings app and select apps, then go to apps and features. Once there, click Forza Horizon 5, select advanced options, then go to the reset subheading and select reset. From there, the game can be reopened and hopefully, the crashes will be fixed.

These are just temporary fixes until Playground Games can figure out exactly what is causing the issue here, so sit tight, try these methods out and it should stop all the Forza Horizon 5 crashing and freezing so you can enjoy one of the most unique entries in the long-running series.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.