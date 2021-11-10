Best Forza Horizon 5 PC Settings: Boost FPS and Performance

While you might not expect it, racing games tend to have some of the best graphics period, and Forza Horizon 5 will make your rig beg for mercy if you aren’t using the right settings, you will be hearing your PC tower buzzing like an out of control bee. To limit this and make sure all your cars are shining with the right intensity, here are the PC settings needs to boost your FPS and performance in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 PC System Requirements

Believe it or not, the requirements for Forza Horizon 5 are actually pretty lax with the listed requirements as recommended below

OS – Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel Core i5-8400

RAM – 16GB

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

Storage – 110GB available (HDD or SDD)

However if you want to really have things looking like they should with a game of this caliber, then the Ultra requirements are just completely insane.

OS – Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU – AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT / Intel Core i7-10700K

RAM – 16GB

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Storage – 110GB available (SDD)

If you managed to get a hold of one of the holy grail RTX 3080s, then good on you, but for the rest of us in-betweeners, we need a way to make this baby run like it should, and here are some ways we can do that.

Best Settings to Boost Forza Horizon 5 FPS

First off, we can turn off Ray Tracing, Yes I know, pretty, shiny, oh the lights are gorgeous, but in reality, they don’t make a ton of difference here and if you’re not running on a great graphics card, the difference it will make will be so minuscule and your performance will take a huge hit in all likelihood.

Next, check the graphics settings, you will see 6 settings with Ultra and Extreme being the highest. If you are on Extreme, go down to Ultra. Trust me, it’s not worth the performance hit and the graphics are going to be nearly identical. If you can’t do Ultra and you’re on a weaker system, then high will still look gorgeous and likely allow you to hit more FPS than you would on ultra.

In terms of what you really want to pop while playing Forza Horizon 5, it’s the environment and the lighting. Because of that, stay above the medium settings if you can handle it because you will start losing environmental details there if you do. A good way to keep your environment details high while running 60 FPS is to get rid of or lower particle effects. You’re often moving so fast you will barely even notice them being gone and you will gain a handful of frames because of it.

Forza Horizon 5 looks to be a landmark title in the series and a welcome addition to the next-gen arsenal with some of the most incredible visuals available in videogames today and some great other fun additions that give more depth and longevity than ever to one of gaming’s most consistent franchises.

Forza Horizon 5 is out now for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.