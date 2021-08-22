Genshin Impact 2.0 Phantom Flow Guide: Stage 3 – No Bars Can Hold Me (Shoden + Okuden)

The third day of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0 Phantom Flow event is here, together with a new challenge sure to give players a run for their money, as well as take them through a tough DPS and synergy test.

With that said, we will now tell you a way to clear the third stage of the Phantom Flow event, No Bars Can Hold Me, in all its difficulties.

Recommended Characters / Teams

First, bring a DPS capable of healing high damage in AoE, which will make sure to defeat the small enemies while also dealing high damage to the higher class ones.

Since to finish the stage on its higher difficulty level you need to complete it without losing a single character, bringing a character capable of generating shields often, like Zhongli, Diona, Noelle, or Albedo, is a must.

If you have enough Energy Recharge, using Beidou can do wonders to lure enemies outside the zone, since her shield can absorb a lot of Electro Damage, for that, using a team with Fischl and Keqing as your DPS can work really well, providing a constant amount of energy and continuous Bursts.

Remember to also bring a healer, since you need to stay healthy to stay alive. The last spot in the composition can be anyone, but remember to put a character capable of working well with your DPS, and possibly, someone capable of dealing high damage or filling two positions.

Phantom Flow Stage 3 – Recommended Strategy – Shoden

For this stage, it is vital that you try to throw or lure your enemies out of the protected area (Did someone say Venti?), since they will suffer high damage outside. There’s no need to prioritize any enemies, just focus on dealings with as many enemies as possible, and eventually, you will fill the necessary conditions, since all the enemies, with a few exceptions, will try to stay as close to you as possible.

Phantom Flow Stage 3 – Recommended Strategy – Okuden

Now things will go up a few notches, since not only will the damage outside the protected area increase even more, but the enemies will also be way tougher. To win here, try to push the enemies outside the zone all while dealing AoE damage in a wide area. Remember to bring someone capable of dealing damage often, to break the enemy’s shields.

Be sure to use your best DPS, but even so, there’s no guarantee that you will be able to. If that’s the case, we advise players to also make use of consumables to increase their overall damage and the speed at which they can gather energy.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature.

