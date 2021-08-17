Game Guides

Genshin Impact 2.0 Theater Mechanicus Guide: Stage 4 – Dream Pavilion

Ready to take on another challenge?

August 16th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Dream-Pavilion

Genshin Impact‘s  Theater Mechanicus made its return on version 2.0, bringing another wave of challenges, rewards, and many new features.

With that said, we will now tell you how to complete the fourth stage of the Theater Mechanicus event, Dream Pavilion, offering a composition that can fit all the stage’s patterns, making sure that, no matter which the waves you face, it will not be a problem. 

Wave 1 

For the first wave, we will set the foundation for our composition by using the Dust Devil (Anemo) Mechanicus to keep the enemies in place.

Stage-4-Wave-1

Wave 2

For the second wave, we will add a few  Inferno Mechanicus (Pyro) to increase our damage output, if you want, you can change one of the Dust Devil (Anemo) ones in front of the second portal for a Rippling Reflection (Hydro) one, to enable reactions.

Stage-4-Wave-2

Wave 3

For this wave, we will add 3 Dust Devil Mechanicus at the center to keep enemies from entering the portal. That is a must for this wave since it features fast runners.

  • For this composition to work, all Dust Devil Mechanicus need to be facing the ones opposed to them, so that they can bounce the enemies in the center.

Stage-4-Wave-3

Waves 4 and 5

Our composition for the last two waves will be the same, with a total of 14 Mechanicus in the field. Remember that even if a few enemies pass through the portals, it won’t change the result. With that said, we will focus our resources on upgrading the constructs, making sure that they will be able to deal extreme damage to your enemies.

The Dust Devil Mechanicus in the center will be our biggest priority since they will be the ones responsible for keeping the enemies away from the portals and deal the most damage. Remember, the 4 Dust Devil Mechanicus closest to the portal need to be facing the other 2 and vice-versa.

  • It is important to stay alert at this stage since you can throw enemies out of bonds. It is also good to point out that, as you face the variants, Pyro/Cryo/Electro, you need to change the formation accordantly. An example can be seen in the fact that, if you are facing the Pyro variant, is better to change the Pyro Mechanicus in front of the portals to Rippling Reflection Mechanicus, and take off two of the ones located at the first portal off, allowing you to add two additional Dust Devil ones in the lower part.  

Stage-4-Wave-4-and-5

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature. 

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2021

