Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 is only a few days away and players all over the world are already saving their Primogems for a chance to get not only the game’s new 5-star Cryo Polearm user Shenhe and the new 4-star Geo Polearm wielder Yun Jin, but also Zhongli, Xiao, and Ganyu, which will all receive reruns during the upcoming version. With that said, and to help all who are currently planning on getting any of the already mentioned 5-stars, here’s the banner schedule for the upcoming version 2.4 of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Banner Schedule: Shenhe, Yun Jin, Xiao, and More

As we said above, Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 2.4 will feature four characters wish banners, with the first two, starring both Shenhe and Xiao, being set to start on January 5th, 2022. The version’s second phase of banners, featuring Zhongli and Ganyu, is expected to start somewhere between January 20 and 25, 2022. According to known leaker Lumie, the Shenhe and Xiao banners will also feature Yun jin, Ningguang, and Chongyun as its featured 4-stars. To recap here’s the expécted release date of all the four Character Wish Banners set to debut during Genshin Impact’s version 2.4:

Shenhe and Xiao + Yun Jin : January 5th, 2022.

: January 5th, 2022. Zhongli and Ganyu: Expected to start between January 20 and January 25th, 2022.

Apart from the new characters and the already revealed reruns, version 2.4 will also feature the debut of two new skins, for both 5-star Electro Sword user Keqing, and 4-star Geo Catalyst user Ningguang. The version will also mark the debut of the new in-game region of Enkanomiya, which promises to offer players a new and fresh experience, as well as many challenges.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to debut on January 5th, 2022.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2021