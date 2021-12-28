Genshin Impact 2.4: How to Get Keqing and Ningguang Skins

Check out how to get both Keqing and Ningguang's upcoming outfits

December 28th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Keqing-Ningguang-skins

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 is almost here and players all over the world are already getting ready for the arrival of two new skins, for both 5-star Electro Sword user Keqing, and 4-star Geo Catalyst user Ningguang, as well as the debut of 5-star Cryo Polarm Shenhe, 4-Star Geo Polearm Yun Jin, and that of the new region of Enkanomiya. With that said, we will now tell you how to unlock both Ningugang and Keqing’s new skins on Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight”.

How to get the New Keqing Skin in Genshin Impact’s Version 2.4

You will be able to get Keqing’s upcoming skin “Opulent Splendor”, by buying it from the game’s Character Outfit Shop. Keqing’s new skin will cost a total of 1,680 Genesis Crystals, but those that buy the outfit between January 5th, 2022, and February 14, 2022, will be able to get it for 1,350 Genesis Crystals. The skin will be a permanent addition to the game’s Outfit Shop form the beginning of version 2.4.

Keqing-Skin

How to get the New Ningguang Skin in Version 2.4

Differently from Keqing’s upcoming skin, “Opulent Splendor”, players will be able to get Ningguang’s new skin, “Orchid’s Evening Gown”, for free by taking part in the “Fleeting Colors in Flight” event, which will be available soon after the debut of Genshin Impact’s version 2.4. After the end of the event, the new Ningguang skin will be added to the game’s Character Outfit Shop and will be available for purchase in exchange for 1,680 Genesis Crystals.

Ningguang-Skin

It’s worth pointing out that the change in the character’s outfits is only cosmetical and will have no effect on their abilities. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to debut on January 5th, 2022. With that said, don’t forget to check out an overview of the character featured banners coming with version 2.4.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Genshin 2.4 codes Genshin Impact 2.4 Livestream Codes
The Special Program focused on Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” offered players, as is already customary...
Attack of the Fanboy
Keqing skin outfit Genshin Impact 2.4 Keqing: How to get Keqing’s new Skin
Check out how to get Keqing's new outfit
Attack of the Fanboy
Ningguang skin Genshin Impact 2.4 How to get the new Ningguang Skin
Check out how to get Ningguang's new outfit
Attack of the Fanboy
Genshin 2.4 banner Genshin Impact 2.4 Banners: Characters, Release Date, and More
Xiao and Ganyu are back!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Roblox Promo Codes List (December 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy