Genshin Impact Is Shenhe a Support or a DPS?

Genshin Impact‘s current version 2.3 is almost over and even though fans are overjoyed to be able to finally take the game’s new Geo 5-star Arataki Itto to battle, many are still saving their Primogems for the arrival of the game’s upcoming Cryo 5-star Shenhe, already confirmed to debut on version 2.4 together with the new 4-star Yun Jin. But will Shenhe be a DPS or a Support?

Shenhe Elemental Skill and Burst

According to the many leaks regarding Shenhe, as well as the official information revealed by miHoYo, Shenhe will be a 5-star Cryo Polearm user capable of dealing high Elemental (Cryo) damage when on the field, but her main strength will lie in both her ability to buff her teammates’ attacks and deal off-the-field damage, thanks to both her elemental Skill, ”Spring Spirt Summoning”, which will allow her to increase the damage dealt by her teammates’ Cryo attacks based on her overall ATK for a determined time and her Elemental Burst, ”Divine Maiden’s Deliverance”, which will periodically deal high Cryo damage while also decreasing the opponent’s Physical and Cryo RES in an AoE.

Talents and Constellations

Her talents will be focused on increasing the damage dealt by the characters under the AoE of her Elemental Burst, by increasing their Cryo DMG by 10%, as well as the overall damage of those under the effect of her Elemental Skill, by increasing their Elemental Skill/Burst damage by 15%, as well as their normal/charged/plunge damage by 15%. Her constellations will also be focused on buffing her teammates and increasing the availability and overall performance of both her Elemental Skill and Burst, making her a good alternative for those looking to buff their Elemental DPS’.

Is Shenhe a Support or a DPS?

With that said, Shenhe will be an off-the-field offensive support focused on buffing Cryo DPS’ specifically, making her a great fit for characters such as Ayaka or Ganyu, thanks to their ability to deal Cryo damage constantly with their normal/charged attacks.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.